KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Margaritaville Resort Orlando has reopened after being closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone at Margaritaville Resort Orlando is excited to welcome guests back to the property and look forward to seeing you again soon,” read a statement on the Margaritaville Resort Orlando website.

The resort, which includes the Magaritiville Hotel and Cottages, reopened last month with new safety measures in place, including stringent cleaning procedures, social distancing protocols and mandatory masks and temperature checks for employees.

For guests at the hotel, plexiglass partitions have been installed at the front desk. All rooms will be deep-cleaned between guests.

Dining room seating has been reduced to 50 percent capacity, while bars will not have seating available.

Island H2O Live!, the water park at Margaritaville, and Sunset Walk have also reopened. Safety measures have been implemented at those venues as well.

To gear up for the summer season, several events have been schedule for Margaritaville Resort Orlando. Starting June 13, the Classic Car Cruise-In will return to The Promenade at Sunset Walk on Saturdays. Sunset Walk will also host an Independence Day Weekend Blowout Celebration on July 3-5.