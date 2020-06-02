ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Governor Ron Desantis extended the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions through July 1.

It was originally set to expire June 1.

However, real estate attorneys warn it doesn’t actually provide any economic relief.

“There is no rent forgiveness under the CARES Act, or anything like that," said Attorney Richard Heiden. "It’s just a suspension, so people still owe the money, so we're just delaying the inevitable."

Heiden, a local real estate attorney, said if you’re facing foreclosure or eviction, now is the time to get some good legal advice on how to proceed, even though the state’s freeze is extended.

Right now, anyone living in a home backed by a federal loan is protected by the CARES Act, which prevents foreclosure and eviction through July 25.

Then, there’s the state’s order which the Governor just extended, and many local governments, like Hillsborough County, also issued their own freeze on evictions.

Put all of those orders together, and it makes for a confusing process.

Heiden said if you’re having financial troubles you should talk to your landlord and see what they’re willing to do for you.