HOUSTON, Texas – A funeral home in Houston has released details for the George Floyd memorial next week.

What You Need To Know

Funeral service is Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m.



Services will be in Houston



Floyd’s death inspired nationwide protests

The memorial will be Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. Floyd’s body will then be entombed at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland.

There will also be a public visitation on Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fountain of Praise.

Floyd, a Houston native, was killed last week in Minneapolis while in police custody. His death sparked nationwide protests about police brutality.

Floyd spent much of his childhood in Houston, growing up in the city’s Third Ward. He was a graduate of Jack Yates High School according to Houston ISD.

Houston stations report Floyd left the city less about five years ago to look for job opportunities in Minneapolis.