KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Longtime Disney World worker Ramon Rodriguez is one of several Floridians who continue to wait for their unemployment checks because of the state’s broken unemployment system.

Rodriguez was furloughed mid-April along with other "cast members," or Disney employees, and said he applied for unemployment four times, three times online and once through paper application.

He said he still doesn’t know whether his applications were accepted, so he calls Florida’s unemployment hotline at least 10 times a day to find out.

“I call it sometimes and I don’t have an answer. They say you need to wait and wait, but seven weeks is too much,” Rodriguez said.

His wife’s retirement checks are the only source of steady income for the couple, but the money is not even enough to pay their monthly mortgage bill. She receives $649 a month, but their mortgage is more than $800.

Rodriguez said the federal stimulus checks that he and his wife received helped them make their mortgage payment in April and May, but he doesn’t know how they will pay the next two months.

He's not due to go back to work until July 15.

“That’s too much,” Rodriguez said. “A month and a half of not paying my bill is too much."

Rodriguez said the fact that the bank agreed to hold car payments for two months and Disney continues to pay for his medical bills have helped.

He's worked for Disney for 18 years and plans to retire in five years.