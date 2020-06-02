NATIONWIDE – The music industry has called for “Blackout Tuesday” in response to the death of George Floyd.

What You Need To Know Music industry-led Blackout Tuesday



Campaign comes in response to George Floyd's death



Companies using the day to reflect on ways to help the black community

​​The campaign calls for artists and companies from across the industry used the day to “pause” on Tuesday as a form of silent protest. Organizers have asked those in the industry to spend the day reflecting on how to support the black community instead of “conducting business as usual.”

In addition to major record labels like Warner Music Group and Capitol Records, other companies like Spotify and YouTube Music have pledged support of the “blackout.” Many are using the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused along with a single blacked out image.

In solidarity with the Black community - our colleagues, artists, songwriters, musicians, producers, and music listeners, Amazon Music will observe Black Out Tuesday to listen, learn, and find more ways we can act in the ongoing fight against racism. pic.twitter.com/HA1Urd9n4c — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) June 1, 2020

Spotify said it will add 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence to select playlists. Some companies have said they will match donations made by employees to social justice organizations.

Last week, video surfaced showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd. Chavin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

In the day since the video surfaced, protests calling for justice have taken place in cities across the country.