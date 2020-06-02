ORLANDO, Fla. — As protests continue around the U.S., many people are hoping this will be a turning point in addressing issues of racism and police accountability.

Over the weekend, shouts of "I can't breathe" by protesters have been echoing around Orlando streets as people continue to take a stand following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer.

Concerns over unequal treatment for the black community are far from new, but Paula Hoisington, chairwoman of the Central Florida Urban League, said following months of lockdowns and with millions now unemployed following the COVID-19 pandemic, people have hit a breaking point.

“Our communities have felt that our voices are not heard. And when you get to a point where your voices are not heard, you start looking for ways to say hear me, see me, feel me,” Hoisington said.

Protests following the death of an unarmed black man or woman at the hands of a police officer have garnered nationwide attention in recent years, but after Floyd's death, this week's protest have struck a deep nerve across the nation.

Hoisington said it seems over the past few days, something has changed.

“The fact that it’s happening in so many different cities this time makes it different, the number of people that are coming out and saying no more, you know, no justice, no peace. It just seems different, it’s a different feel,” she said.

Holding police accountable through use of force policies, body camera footage and independent investigations are key, but Hoisington said first, people need to come to the table and talk with one another openly and honestly.

“It’s going to take collaboration from all of us pitching in, leaving our egos at the door and figuring out what is it going to take to change our communities, to change how people are feeling, to change police reform,” Hoisington said.

As protests continue, she said now is the time to put differences aside and come up with short and long-term goals and plans to implement lasting change.

“I think it’s critical that we start having those conversations right now,” Hoisington said.