GREENSBORO, N.C. – Several businesses across North Carolina have been impacted by the peaceful protests that turned violent.

John Martin's Stolen Skate Shop in Greensboro was looted Saturday night, and he caught it all on surveillance video.

Martin says it's frustrating and devastating because he was just starting to get his feet back on the ground again after the hit his shop took from the coronavirus pandemic.

“About 50 percent of the store is gone. The other half I'm still sorting through and figuring out what's usable and what's not usable,” Martin says.

But what Martin does have is an army of business owners who stepped up to support and protect his business while he was out of town Saturday night.

“We literally made a chain and went to the back of the store and started passing all the shoe boxes, the skateboards, the decks and everything down the line out of his store to the next store to secure it,” says Daniel Weatherington, owner of Gate City Candy Company.

Martin says business owners on their block are working together to reopen their shops once the violence settles down.