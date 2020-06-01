TAMPA, Fla. — The National Guard remains on the ground in Tampa after a weekend of demonstrations that turned violent.

What You Need To Know Demonstration in Tampa Sunday

Police responded with tear gas on protesters, 6 arrests

National Guard remains in Tampa after Saturday night violence

PREVIOUS STORIES ON unrest, death of george Floyd

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the move was preventative.

About 100 members of the National Guard remain at a staging ground outside Raymond James Stadium.

Protests have erupted in the Bay area and nationwide after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even as he pleaded for air.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and is now charged with murder.

A city-wide curfew was put into place Sunday for Tampa until Monday morning and last until further notice. The curfew applies to all businesses and people within the city.

That move came after protests turned violent Saturday night, leading to stores and restaurants being damaged, looted and set on fire in the North Tampa area. Tampa police said more than 40 people were arrested Saturday night on charges ranging from burglary to rioting.

Sunday was relatively quiet, though police had to quell a demonstration that broke out at North 22nd Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Police deployed tear gas on that crowd. There were no injured reported and six people were arrested.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said law enforcement throughout the city is working to prevent any further violence.

"We will continue to monitor activity and I'm proud of the plan we have in place," Chronister said. " I know it's going to keep the people of Tampa safe, but again I'm hopeful we don't have to implement that plan."