With the coronavirus pandemic, more attention is being turned toward mental health.

Licensed Mental Health Counselor Shantala Boss said it's normal for people to feel overwhelmed right now, and know you're not alone.

"May has been the busiest month of my entire career," said Boss.

She's working to help her clients reach their mental wellness goals through the many uncertainties that come with the coronavirus pandemic.

Boss said stressors in our daily lives, like in our jobs or relationships, can feel magnified when there's a lot going on outside of our control.

"When we're in prolonged periods of stress over a prolonged period of time, we stay in this heightened sense of arousal for days, weeks, months. As as a result, our body breaks down, we get physically ill and we struggle with depression and anxiety," Boss said.

She said try to let go of what you can't control and focus on what you can.

The road to feeling better takes self-awareness and being ready to work.

"When you see a therapist, it's not just a quick fix, you're not just going in and snapping your fingers. You have to do the work, you have to be aware, you have to be willing to make changes," she said.

Boss said teletherapy is big right now and most insurance companies cover it.​