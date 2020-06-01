DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – High school graduates from three Flagler County schools crossed the finish line at Daytona International Speedway to receive their diplomas.

​​More than 1,000 students from Flagler-Palm Coast High School, First Baptist Christian Academy and Matanzas High School were able to participate in three different ceremonies on Sunday.

Seniors were able to enter the venue in their cars, where they were handed their diplomas through the driver’s side window. Hundreds of cars lined up at the start/finish line before they were able to take a “victory lap” around the track.

“This is such a special day for Daytona International Speedway, to be part of the journey for these graduates,” track president Chip Wile said in a statement. “These seniors were unfortunately robbed of a traditional graduation, so we are thrilled that we could provide them a unique graduation right here at the World Center of Racing.”

The special ceremony was held after the coronavirus pandemic prevented the seniors from having a traditional send-off.