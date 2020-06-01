As Phase Two reopening continues across our region, salons and many more retailers will be humming again soon.

But one gym in Geneva that tried to reopen over the weekend was shut down by authorities twice.

Live It Fitness and Training, located in the Pyramid Plaza, tried to restart in solidarity with other small businesses not allowed by the state to resume operations, but code enforcers shut them down.

Live It owners believe that gym owners should be allowed to follow the same guidelines as big chain stores to be able to open back up right now.