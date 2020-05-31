ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County has enacted an overnight curfew in response to demonstrations that blocked several major roadways and vandals damaged several businesses in the Mall at Millenia area.

Some were broken into and had items stolen as crowds came through the area.

Windows were knocked out at the Krispy Kreme off Conroy Road.

Krispy Kreme owner Todd Buras said they have around $10,000 in damages, and the experience really scared the employees inside when this all happened.

Buras said around midnight the store was surrounded by hundreds if not thousands of people throwing bricks and breaking in.

“To threaten nine employees working in there, doing just their jobs, they’re kind of scared to come back,” he said.

The shattered windows and broken signs litter the ground still.

Buras says his general manager was inside the 24-hour donut shop with employees when the attack happened, and he tried to stop it.

“He’s pleading with them, like please, please don’t come in and wreck our building, please we give to the community, we do giveaways, please. And then, finally he called me at midnight, he’s like I’ve got to get out of here, it’s just insane out here and the employees had left,” Buras explained.

Next door to the donut shop, the Panda Express and the Container Store also have shattered windows.

The Jared Jewelry store across the street was also vandalized Saturday night. One employee said they found shell casings, but luckily, security prevented anyone from getting inside.

After such a dark night, a glimmer of hope shines through. Many employees from the vandalized stores, including the Krispy Kreme, showed up Sunday morning to help clean up.

“And you know, it warms my heart. All the employees came in this morning and they’re doing a great job cleaning up, they’re all behind you and you kind of walk in and they’re all clapping like let’s fix it up, let’s get going and fire the fryer up and get the donuts rolling. So yeah, people really rally together when crazy stuff happens,” Buras said.

Buras said they’ll be cleaning up for a while, but will the donuts fired up and ready to go this afternoon.

However, they will be closing at dusk tonight to keep employees safe.