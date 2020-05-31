FLORIDA – Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida National Guard after a night of peaceful protests escalated.

What You Need To Know Gov. DeSantis activates Florida National Guard



100 have arrived in Tampa to support law enforcement



Peaceful protests escalated on Saturday

​​One hundred guardsmen have been sent to Tampa, while 150 are in Miramar and another 150 are stationed in Camp Blanding, a spokeswoman for DeSantis’ office said in tweet.

“These specially trained units support law enforcement in many ways i.e. traffic & crowd control, all to preserve the peace & public safety,” spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferre wrote.

In Tampa, a citywide curfew has been issued and takes effect at 7:30 p.m.