KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- A UCF student is using her passion for both sports mascots and artwork to give others a creative outlet during the pandemic.

Despite staying at home during the pandemic, UCF student Ava Buric has no problem keeping busy. In fact, she's gotten more connections through her latest endeavor than she ever thought possible.

Ava first fell in love with sports mascots 10 years ago after going to the Mascots Games at the Amway Center. The performers were truly larger than life.

“You basically can become someone else. It’s not you anymore, it’s a completely different character,” Ava said.

She began to draw those characters and post her artwork to her Instagram Page. The artwork caught the attention of a team who wanted to hire her as an illustrator -- the Chicago Bulls!

Ava remembers, “Reading the email, I freaked out -- the team willing to hire me. I was only 16 or 17…I didn’t know what to do. It was overwhelming at first but I was very excited.”

It was an incredible opportunity that has turned into many. Ava has worked with a number of teams, both as a mascot and illustrator. Now she’s parlaying her professional connections into pairing up with professional sports mascots around the nation and teaching the public how to draw them.

This week’s subject is Stanley C. Panther of the Florida Panthers.

Ava says while she’s made a lot of professional connections, her lessons have truly become personal.

"I get screen shots of parents teaching their kids drawing looking at my art and looking at the mascot. They’re learning something with it, which is awesome!" she said.

Ava’s many lessons include drawing Stuff from the Orlando Magic and Toro from the Houston Texans.

If you’re interested in participating in one of Ava’s art lessons, just head to her Instagram Page: "@mascotdrawings."