NORTH CAROLINA -- With the High Country opening back up and tourists heading up the mountains, the High Country Hosts decided to get businesses together to discuss their social distancing practices. Several areas have already prepared.

All four counties came together in a webinar Friday to discuss tourist destinations opening up in the mountains.



Many places have found a way to keep people safe by providing masks or providing attractions while staying in your vehicle.



A well known restaurant on the parkway closed down for ten years is about to make a come back.

Grandfather Mountain discussed their new practices, like separating guests and asking you to purchase tickets online.

Ashe County was also ready. They are handing out masks at the farmers market, and discussed all of the art you can see using three maps while driving.

Fishing, canoeing, hiking, and biking are also on the table in many counties.

The Blue Ridge Parkway also has a new attraction coming this season. The Buff was a popular restaurant that began in the 1940s. It closed down 10 years ago but will be opening back up in July.

"We have remodeled the interior to match its exterior character. We have used original photos to make sure we have rematched everything just how it was," Blue Ridge Foundation Jordan Calway said.

Price Lake Boat Rentals is also back open and preparing for crowds.

The owner says they are bleaching the boats as well as spraying down all of the vests in between guests.

They say these canoes, boats, and kayaks are a perfect way to fish and social distance.