Bluestone Brewery is located in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, just minutes from New York neighbors.

"A lot of our employees live in New York state, and it's still a rural area whether you're in Pennsylvania or New York. And with the owners, we just feel at this point it should be an individual choice," said owner Brady Liechty.

Pennsylvania's guidelines recommend wearing a mask, but don't enforce it. This business is leaving the choice to customers and employees.

"We want to make sure everyone is comfortable, yet have that opportunity to socialize and have fun," said Liechty.

The brewery still follows social distancing guidelines by spacing out tables six feet apart. But families say it feels as close to normal in a couple months.

"Well, the green phase is a huge relief, it was a relief to go to work this morning more than anything else," said Nicole Golden, a Sayre resident.

The green phase is one of the last steps for Pennsylvania. Starting to rebuild what was lost the last couple months.

"We've sort of built each other up here and we've survived. So as far as I know most of the businesses in town are going to reopen which is really really good news," said Golden.