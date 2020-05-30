SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Dozens of people are displaced after an overnight fire at the Park Place Apartment complex in Seminole County.

Oviedo Fire Rescue said all 69 units of the apartment building were evacuated due to the fire. Thankfully, not all were occupied at the time.

Fire officials said the fire started somewhere in the top corner of the building in the roof area.

NEW: Video from neighbor Bianca Saragusti of last night’s fire at the Park Place Apartments. @MyNews13 https://t.co/8ZWztWpBOk pic.twitter.com/eM9vVvWWjG — JSotoNews13 (@JSotoNews13) May 30, 2020

Crews responded just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night after multiple calls of flames through the roof. Around 30 units were impacted but the entire building was evacuated for safety purposes.

Officials said there is extensive damage to the roof and water damage to the units below.

"The state fire marshall is here investigating. At this time, we don't have an exact cause, but there was heavy lightning and thunder in the area," Fire Chief Nichlaus Dorey said.

At this point, Oviedo Fire Rescue does not believe anyone was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross is on scene helping the residents find another place to live.