AUSTIN, Texas — A Central Texas woman has a new vision as her business is starting to move again.

But the changes aren’t just for the duration of the pandemic, she sees a whole new future unfolding.

Corie Humble is the founder of Circle and Line in Central Austin, where she designs and manufactures mobiles.

It started out as journey into jewelry-making but changed. Three years ago her business was born out of an apartment.

“They’re very formal. They’re just based on shapes. Everything is intuition and what I think and how I feel about or how something looks,” Humble said.

Her business was building momentum with clients from across the country, then the pandemic came followed by panic.

“I had to like furlough all my staff and I think the uncertainty of that was pretty terrifying and I wasn’t sure what that looked like and what we were going into,” Humble said.

Orders were canceled and the future looked uncertain. However, in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis an evolution sprung, bringing with it some clarity.

“When things are uncertain and you’re dependent on big retailers, you have to be able to support yourself,” Humble said.

She received financial assistance from the government and a rebirth emerged.

Humble was able to start making changes in how she hires, how she reaches clients beyond big retailers, and has made e-commerce a top priority.

“Everything is very intimate, both, I think my business is creative and my product is creative and everything feels like this beautiful intimate relationship,” Humble said.

This new business model is now her path even after the pandemic passes.