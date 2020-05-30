Salons can now open under phase two, but owners say the days leading up to it have been nothing short of a mess.

“Everything is so vague which is extremely frustrating,” said Candi Lalomia, who co-owns Trinity Salon and Spa with her partner.



Salon owners like her are going through a rollercoaster ride when it comes to reopening. May 29 marked the initial date for phase two with many owners expecting to open their doors first thing.



“Never in a million years did I think I’d be standing here three months later, let alone on the day I was supposed to open, and find out ten hours before that we couldn’t open,” said Sherette Parker, owner of SalonTRENDNY,



Parker prepared a week for the grand opening, with balloons, new supplies and more along with Lalomia. Lalomia placed plexiglass between chairs, and pre-booked clients who were more than excited to finally sit down on that salon chair.



“I was very disappointed and heartbroken,” said Elisabeth Faughnan a client of Parker who showed up to the salon just to be turned down.

"SalonTRENDNY is a like a family to me," she said.

The opportunity to reschedule sooner than later is now an option with the Governor sending guidelines allowing salons to reopen as of Friday afternoon, telling salon owners again last minute.



“This back and forth that is not really ideal because it hurts clients who are scheduled,” said Parker.

The news is at least giving owners a chance to work.

“I don’t think you should be punished for trying to work,” said Lalomia.



“I was so mad, I was so so mad, but I had to be somebody has got to speak out,” added Parker.

Now that anger has turned to excitement.

“Why is this changing hour to hour? But hey we will take it,” she said.

Salons are asking clients to wear masks, taking their temperatures, respect social distancing and will be staffing at 50%. Spa services such as massages, waxing, threading and nails are not available due to the new guidelines.



“New atmosphere, new normal and we are ready for it,” said Parker.



The salon owners both agreed the reopening is long overdue.

“Hair salons are much more than just a hair salon there is so much mental health into going into a salon feeling good,” said Parker.