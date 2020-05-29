ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 10-mile bus rapid transit route will soon connect St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach, according to government officials.

What You Need To Know Funding for Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority project linking St. Pete to the beaches

Project will feature train-like transit service with frequently arriving buses with free Wi-Fi

President Trump tweeted about US DOT funding for project

More Information: PSTA Bus Rapid Transit

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday night that the U.S. Department of Transportation is set to spend $21.8 million on the project.

The tweet read: "@USDOT is committing $21.8 MILLION for the FIRST transit project of this kind in the Tampa Bay region. It will connect St. Petersburg to popular beaches through state-of-the-art transit buses with free WiFi. Will be a major help to heavily populated parts of the Great State of Florida!"

According to Spectrum Bay News 9's partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, the city of St. Petersburg and the Florida Department of Transportation had already agreed to contribute a total of $22 million for the nearly $44 million project.

But it was unclear where the remaining funds would come from.

The route will start in downtown St. Petersburg, where it will run along First Avenues N and S. Buses will turn onto Pasadena Avenue S and then travel down Gulf Boulevard.

The proposed route could open in late 2021 or early 2022.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman retweeted the president, adding "We'll take it! Long awaited, much needed."

According to the PSTA, the train-like transit service would feature frequently-arriving buses running in their own specially-dedicated lanes.

However, the project has not been without controversy.

During the planning phase, members of the beach community argued about potential extra traffic and the impact on the overall beacj atmosphere.