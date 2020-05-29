OCALA, Fla. — Authorities asked for the public’s help Friday to find three missing Marion County children and their mother, saying the young siblings may be in danger.

The mother, 25-year-old Pamela Lavan, was last seen with her children — 3-year-old Jilleane, 1-year-old Brileigh and 3-month-old Brody — while driving a black 2017 Cadillac Escalade.

The vehicle’s Florida tag is NRA-Y75.

Lavan, of Fort McCoy, has been avoiding contact with child-welfare investigators, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Department of Children and Families wants to check on the children as part of an open investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

“DCF believes the children are at risk of harm,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 or 911.