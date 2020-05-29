It was a tense 18 or so hours.

With one simple stroke of a pen Friday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo officially opened the North Country for Phase 2 businesses. While all seems good now, the hours leading up to the announcement were anything but simple.

Jefferson County Board of Legislature Chairman Scott Gray says the administration changed strategy at the last minute and declared the region would not open. That’s when things got, he said, downright ugly.

“Tense might be an understatement. I'm being kind 24 hours later,” Gray said of the reaction immediately after the Governor called off the North Country's Phase 2 opening.

Gray is also the North Country representative on what’s called the ‘control room’, a group of people discussing, with Albany, the re-opening of the each of the state's regions.

As of Thursday afternoon, he says the official plan was for North Country to open for Phase 2 business at 12:01 a.m. Friday. So, he started alerting those businesses to get them ready.

However, at 7 p.m. Thursday night, just hours before the reopening, he got a call to join a meeting. He says the governor was changing strategies and the plan to reopen was scrapped.

The response from the 'control room', was not pretty.

"Cooler heads have kind of prevailed at this point. It was, let me just say it was ugly last night," Gray continued.

Gray wasn’t the only one upset. Business owners hearing the information were furious, numerous state and local lawmakers started firing off statements slamming the Governor for the last minute change.

Then, three hours later, 10 p.m., another call came in for another meeting. The governor’s staff telling the 'control room' the delay wouldn’t be a long one, Saturday at the latest.

"I think they clearly got the message that what happened at 7 o'clock was not acceptable," Gray said. "This is not the way to manage this process. I think they were responsive."

But because the news came so late, confusion and anger continued by those who hadn't heard of the good news by Friday morning. The anger didn't settle until the Governor sat down for his daily briefing Friday afternoon.

Scott Gray hopes there’s something to be learned as we begin the approach to phase 3.

"Hopefully, we can get by this. This been a rough 24 hours. We'll get by it and we'll continue progressing and getting the economy fully opened," he said.

However, the governor didn't just scrap his changes. To reach phase 3, it'll be all different now. It won’t be a criteria-based natural progression. The metrics have changed and the governor, through executive order will have the final say.



Also, despite the 14-day timeline being eliminated, Gray does hope the wait will be roughly the same.