OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. An annual art contest has gone digital. The Rotary Club of Kissimmee-West is showing off more than 500 art entries from students across Osceola County.

Every year the art work is showcased at the Osceola Council on Aging. But this year given the circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s turned into a virtual art exhibit where judges will be choosing winners online.

“These students actually most of them have created the artwork in their homes,” said Kathy Wandel, the president for Rotary Club of Kissimmee-West. “And they've had lessons and classes posted and it's giving them an opportunity to express their feelings I think. And to think about their future and how they’re dealing with being at home.”

Donations collected will go to the Osceola Council on Aging. Voting for the “People’s Choice” category is open for any residents through June 1.

Choose your favorite by selecting the number on the piece as you submit a donation.