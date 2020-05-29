DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After a block party took over the streets of Daytona Beach last Saturday, the community wants change.

“Since last week there has been a lot of talk about where do we go from here?” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The consensus among city leaders and party promoters: the health and safety of the community is too critical to allow this to continue.

“Trust me, we are all ready for a big party but not just… now is not the time,” said Barbara Girtman, who represents District One on the Volusia County Council.

According to police, the crowds last weekend at the gathering in Daytona Beach were under control, minus a shooting incident and a rap video filmed in the middle of the street where someone was throwing money. Afterwards, police identified those individuals, who are now facing charges.

That is why Daytona Beach's police chief explained officers did not go running into the crowd making arrests.

“That is number one, safety for the community and for our officers, we didn’t want to start a riot," said Chief Craig Capri. "I am proud to say that the Daytona beach Police Department and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office helped develop a national model on de-escalation techniques that are being used around the country.”

Another large gathering was planned for Friday, but that has been delayed after city and county leaders worked with promoters.

As for another planned block party June 6, Chitwood and Capri have spoken to the promoter who agreed to postpone it and get a permit. However, people might still show up. To keep crowds from forming and potentially spreading the coronavirus, the city has put up barriers along A1A and is limiting access to the boardwalk.

“For the most part yeah, people are getting the message, but I can’t really control like what people like, do you know what I am saying?” said Jeff Issac, a party promoter.

With the recent events in Minnesota​, Chitwood said they will be extremely careful on how they handle crowds. He’s made sure all his deputies have watched the video and understand what attitudes toward them could be like going forward.

“You build up a certain amount of credit in the bank. Well an incident like this, even though it didn’t happen in Daytona Beach, it kind of wipes that credit that you had out, and now you are back to ground zero in some cases,” said Chitwood.

Despite these events being cancelled and postponed, Chief Capri and Sheriff Chitwood plan to have extra resources on hand should things get out of control. They said while they will have a visible presence around town, a lot of their resources will also remain out of sight unless they are needed.