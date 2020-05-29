NATIONWIDE – As the U.S. economy continues to reopen after much of it was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, another branch of the federal government is about to turn on the open sign.

What You Need To Know

Offices can start reopening June 4



Patrons will be required to wear masks



Not known what office locations are opening yet

On June 4, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field offices, asylum offices, and application support centers can begin reopening.

The offices were closed on March 18 in an attempt to help slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Those that had appointments that were postponed from this agency should start seeing letters arrive in the mail letting them know when their appointment dates are rescheduled for.

Any member of the public entering one of these buildings will be asked to wear facemasks and will be asked to follow social distancing markers that will be displayed around the facilities.

They may also be asked to answer health questions prior to entering the building or be asked to bring their own pen to sign paperwork with.

Not all offices will reopen immediately, and information regarding what offices will be open was not available on the USCIS website as of Friday morning.