GREAT BARRINGTON - Hanna Jensen started The Sweetish Baker in her home in 2007 and now she’s finally opening her first store in Great Barrington.

“It was taking over my living room. I mean, I had a refrigerator in my living room, and there comes a point where you say enough is enough, and last summer I was baking 60 pies a week," Jensen said.

Jensen signed the lease in January, before the coronavirus hit and she didn’t hesitate to push forward with the opening amid the pandemic.

“I said, ‘Well, it is what it is. I’m moving forward, I’m not stopping this time. It’s taken long enough.'”

The bakery’s grand opening was Memorial Day weekend. Jensen says the turnout was overwhelming.

“We had a great turnout on Saturday...ran out of pies last week. People were buying them while they were still baking in the oven," Jensen said.

The shop is open Thursday through Sunday for take-out and call-ahead orders.

Jensen says they’re committed to ensuring the safety of their customers. “Masks are required, even though I’m not wearing one, and we’re limiting the number of customers inside at a time, so we’re taking proper precautions," she said.