At one point, it looked like we may never get to enjoy some of our favorite local restaurants at our favorite local restaurants again.

Since the pandemic, most have begun offering take-out orders, but food could not be consumed on their grounds. That could soon change in the city of Binghamton.

What You Need To Know

Binghamton expediting permits to allow for outdoor seating



Inside capacity will be reduced to around 50%



Restaurants may expand seating on sidewalks, streets, or parking spaces

"We're extremely excited about being back open for business. It is tremendous. We want people to be able to come right back downtown and get the full experience again," said Colonial & Dos Rios Cantina owner Yaron Kweller.

Mayor Rich David is expediting permits for outdoor seating while also waiving application fees.

Phase three does allow restaurants to serve patrons indoors, but social distancing guidelines are limiting that number. Restaurants applying for the permits could now also serve customers on sidewalks, streets, or even parking spaces.

"We are entering the new normal and a lot of these restaurants and taverns are very small, and people pack themselves into it. They are high density locations and what we want to do is find a way to support local business and spread out that density," said David.

"This is a great opportunity for us, because we're getting to reinvent the dining experience and reinvent downtown Binghamton, and you really get that kind of opportunity," said Kweller.

The mayor is also urging the state's liquor authority to review regulations for outdoor alcohol service. Owners say the more customers they bring in, the more staff they can bring back.

"Seating is going to have to be spread apart to keep people safe, and what this allows us to do is to expand on our dining capacity and it will allow us to bring back all of our employees and hire new ones," said Kweller.

Mayor David says it was important to take a proactive approach to re-opening.

"We want to use this time so restaurant and tavern owners can plan, they can purchase any sort of equipment that they may need to enhance their outdoor operations. The city will also be looking to invest into these areas where necessary," said David.

The Southern Tier is expected to enter phase three in mid-June.