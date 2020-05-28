ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Regional History Center is collecting records showing Central Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Orange County recording life during pandemic

Collecting pictures, videos, journal entries

Submit items here: Orange County Regional History Center

The records can be anything from pictures to videos to journal entries - and beyond.

People can submit their entries through an online portal.

“We’re really wide open and we encourage people to just contact us and say, ‘you know I was thinking about this’ or ‘I have this thing and this has been my experience,’” explained chief Curator Pam Schwartz. “We’re really interested in hearing about that.”

The center has been collecting entries since March and conducting interviews with people impacted by the coronavirus in a concrete way, such as folks aboard cruise ships docked at sea for weeks when the pandemic broke out.

“When you think about it, 50 years from now, if there’s another pandemic - hopefully not - they may look back at what we’ve recorded from history to understand where there was a misstep or to help inform their practices 50 years from now or 100 years from now,” Schwartz said.