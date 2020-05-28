NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A new campaign is launching in New Smyrna Beach aimed at helping businesses and encouraging customers to shop local.

Save Local NSB Project supported by City, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce



Map of 82 participating businesses part of campaign



Social media, signage aim at driving customers to participating businesses



The "Save Local NSB Project" comes from the owners of the Florida Local specialty market. They are creating and selling a map of 87 local businesses who are choosing to participate.

They then pair the map with social media and signage aimed getting consumers to spend money locally.

“We are hoping that they are going to take the pledge to support local,” said Chelsea Preston, co-owner of The Florida Local. “That is the initial concept whenever we are communicating with our visitors as well as our local community, is just saying 'hey, for the next 30 days or 60 days, really integrate local into every aspect of your life.'”

The City of New Smynra and the Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce is supporting this fundraising effort. The proceeds raised by map sales will go towards grants to help local businesses struggling after COVID-19 closures.

“I think people don’t realize how much that local business is hurting right now," said Alonda McCarty, Co-owner of The Florida Local. "They come by and they see the beach is busy and, 'oh New Smyrna must be so busy right now,' and it is in that sense, but it is not in the sense that people are out shopping and eating and spending their money where they love.”

​If you are interested in participating or donating to the cause, you can do so here. ​