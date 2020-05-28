ORLANDO, Fla. -- Many people are dealing with anxiety and stress right now due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There is a brand new attraction in Central Florida where you can literally smash your stress away while social distancing.

Here are 5 things to know about the Anger Management Rage room:

1. Orlando is welcoming their newest attraction the Anger Management Rage room! This attraction allows guests to smash, break, and throw everything from bottles and china tea cups, to large TVs, all in a controlled safe environment.

2. The rage room warehouse is also practicing safety measures and social distancing by taking reservations ahead of time and only allowing a small number of people in the warehouse at a time.

3. In addition to the Orlando location they also opened one in Fort Myers.

4. Packages and prices vary and they ask that you call ahead to schedule a time.

Monday - Wednesday 5pm to 9pm

Thursday - Friday 2pm to 11pm

Saturday 12pm to 11pm

Sunday 3pm to 8pm

5. For more information check out their website, https://www.amrageroomorlando.com/