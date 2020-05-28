RALEIGH, N.C. -- A bill has been approved by the state senate allowing bars to open in North Carolina.

The proposal says they can have 50 percent capacity. However, there is a big caveat: all their seating would need to be outdoors. If the bar chooses to open, they would be under the same social distancing and other guidelines as restaurants.

The bill sponsor says no one has been more decimated by the pandemic than bars and restaurants and he wants to help any way he can.

“We have a chance to provide an economic ventilator that may give these businesses a breath of hope to be successful for years to come,” Sen. Rick Gunn (R) from Alamance County said.

This bill would also allow restaurants to go beyond their 50 percent capacity limit by allowing them to have another 50 percent in outdoor seating.