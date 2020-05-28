AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas at San Antonio student Lily Vu never imagined that should would be finishing out this semester in Austin working for the family business.

“I was in college but unfortunately due to corona I had to come back home and be with my family. So during this time I’ve been helping them out,” said Vu.

A Star Signs & Printing is one of the few Asian-owned printing companies in Texas. While in quarantine, 23-year-old Vu and her parents came up with a plan to help their business as well as others reopen safely in the age of COVID-19.



Lily Vu helps construct a glass shield (Lakisha Lemons/Spectrum News)

They moved forward by creating and installing glass protective shields, often referred to as sneeze guards, to protect both the client and the customer at any type of business.

“As Texans we should be helping one another overcome this virus so we can be a stronger state, being that we are the first ones to reopen the economy,” says Vu.



Lily Vu poses with her family (Lakisha Lemons/Spectrum News)

While the work is nonstop in the family business, Lily and Tom Vu are proud to be essential helping other Texans get back to work.