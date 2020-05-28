AUSTIN, Texas – YMCA facilities in Austin will start reopening at June 1 but what each location will offer will differ from what members normally can expect to see.

Since March, most Austin-area YMCA facilities have been closed because of coronavirus social distancing measures put in place by local and state government officials.

Two of the locations, Southwest Family and East Communities, remained open to provide childcare to essential workers.

Beginning June 1st, our facilities will reopen. Your health and safety have always been our top priority and things will look a little different when you return.

Beginning June 1st, our facilities will reopen. Your health and safety have always been our top priority and things will look a little different when you return.

Please visit https://t.co/LT1AHIxlRT for all of the latest information. Thank you for staying with us.

While every location will undergo cleaning measures, those two facilities will also face deep clean before they fully reopen.

All facilities will operate at reduced capacitates, and members will undergo health screenings and be required to wear masks at check-in.

All programs for seniors and vulnerable populations are canceled indefinitely.

Here’s what each facility will offer when it reopens:

TownLake

M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed

Strength and cardio training

Limited schedule of group exercise classes

Limited schedule of lap swimming

One-hour equipment time limits

Water fountains will be closed

East Communities

M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed

Fitness center will be open

Swimming pool will be open

Remainder of the facility will house summer camp

Southwest Family

M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed

Strength and cardio training

Limited schedule of group exercise classes

Limited schedule of lap swimming

One-hour equipment time limits

Water fountains will be closed

Northwest Family

M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed

Strength and cardio training

Limited schedule of group exercise classes

Limited schedule of lap swimming

One-hour equipment time limits

Water fountains will be closed

Springs Family

M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed

Strength and cardio training

Limited schedule of group exercise classes

Limited schedule of lap swimming

One-hour equipment time limits

Water fountains will be closed

Bastrop Communities

M-F 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.; Sun Closed

Strength and cardio training

Limited schedule of group exercise classes

Limited schedule of lap swimming

One-hour equipment time limits

Water fountains will be closed

Hays Communities

M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed

Strength and cardio training

Limited schedule of group exercise classes

Limited schedule of lap swimming

One-hour equipment time limits

Water fountains will be closed

North