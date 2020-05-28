AUSTIN, Texas – YMCA facilities in Austin will start reopening at June 1 but what each location will offer will differ from what members normally can expect to see.
Since March, most Austin-area YMCA facilities have been closed because of coronavirus social distancing measures put in place by local and state government officials.
Two of the locations, Southwest Family and East Communities, remained open to provide childcare to essential workers.
While every location will undergo cleaning measures, those two facilities will also face deep clean before they fully reopen.
All facilities will operate at reduced capacitates, and members will undergo health screenings and be required to wear masks at check-in.
All programs for seniors and vulnerable populations are canceled indefinitely.
Here’s what each facility will offer when it reopens:
TownLake
- M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed
- Strength and cardio training
- Limited schedule of group exercise classes
- Limited schedule of lap swimming
- One-hour equipment time limits
- Water fountains will be closed
East Communities
- M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed
- Fitness center will be open
- Swimming pool will be open
- Remainder of the facility will house summer camp
Southwest Family
- M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed
- Strength and cardio training
- Limited schedule of group exercise classes
- Limited schedule of lap swimming
- One-hour equipment time limits
- Water fountains will be closed
Northwest Family
- M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed
- Strength and cardio training
- Limited schedule of group exercise classes
- Limited schedule of lap swimming
- One-hour equipment time limits
- Water fountains will be closed
Springs Family
- M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed
- Strength and cardio training
- Limited schedule of group exercise classes
- Limited schedule of lap swimming
- One-hour equipment time limits
- Water fountains will be closed
Bastrop Communities
- M-F 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sat 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.; Sun Closed
- Strength and cardio training
- Limited schedule of group exercise classes
- Limited schedule of lap swimming
- One-hour equipment time limits
- Water fountains will be closed
Hays Communities
- M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sun Closed
- Strength and cardio training
- Limited schedule of group exercise classes
- Limited schedule of lap swimming
- One-hour equipment time limits
- Water fountains will be closed
North
- Will serve as a summer camp location only until August