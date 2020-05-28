ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The DiCapta Foundation, an organization that’s part of the University of Central Florida's Incubator, created an app to help the blind-deaf community tune into television.

What You Need To Know App helps those in the deaf-blind community



GoCC4All provides access to TV programming, emergency alerts



App was created through the DiCapta Foundation

​Maria Diaz, a board member for the nonprofit, said she helped start the foundation and created GoCC4All to help the deaf-blind community.

“Being hard of hearing is what got my curious about accessibility service to support my own community,” Diaz said.

Diaz worked hard to maintain the foundation, receive grants to fund it and create the app. The app was created through grants from the Helen Keller Foundation and the health department.

The app delivers emergency alerts in accessible formats to people with deaf-blindness.

There is a feature on the app called SOS where a user can send their location if they’re caught in an emergency.

Diaz said donations are needed to continue to support the deaf-blind community.