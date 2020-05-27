NATIONWIDE – This week the CDC has issued updated guidelines for when it’s safe to start being around people again after being sick with COVID-19.

What You Need To Know

New guidelines factor in multiple possible situations



Length of time depends on if you had symptoms, were tested



If you get tested multiple times, you might not have to wait as long

The key factors all come down to fever and when/if you experienced symptoms.

If you believe you had COVID-19 and experienced symptoms, even if you weren’t tested, you need to wait to be around people again until you’ve gone three days without a fever, your symptoms have declined, and it’s been at least 10 days since your symptoms first started.

If you tested positive and didn’t experience symptoms you just need to wait until 10 days after you were tested.

They are also recommending that anyone that was confirmed sick or believed they were sick to talk to their health care provider about getting tested a second time. You can then start being around people again once you’ve had two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Those that are immunocompromised may need to stay away longer, though. According to the CDC, those with lowered immune symptoms should talk to their doctor to get individual recommendations and they should also get tested.

If you were exposed to someone but don’t know if you were sick, the CDC says you still need to stay home for 14 days after the exposure date since it could take that long to be sick.