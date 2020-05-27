They say one of the surest signs that summer is here, in the North Country, anyway, is the opening of the Watertown Farmers' Market. Wednesday, the farmers' market began on a day that sure felt like summer. But this year, the farmers' market, as you know, is a bit different.

After a very tough last few months for many of the small mom and pop businesses in the North County, the Watertown Farmers' Market opening represents hope.

"We go around to all your festivals, which are closed right now. That is most of our business. We do wine shows and all sorts of stuff," said James Goff, the manager of the Cheese Filled Company.

However, this year, getting back to normal is anything but normal. Signs line the market grounds, reminding people to keep their distance, not to touch items and to wear masks. Sanitizers and disinfectants are everywhere.

"We handle food all the time, so it’s important to us, anyway. Really, it is business as normal except for the fact we have to wear masks at this point," said Loren Bush of Bush Gardens.

In addition, vendors must be 10 feet apart and it's foods only. Craft vendors and entertainment are not allowed, at least not yet. Organizers say it was a lot of hard work making safety plans for the state's approval to open, but it was worth it, and they added that it's nice to see people taking the rules seriously and enjoying themselves.

"Even though we have to wear a face mask, it just feels really, really good to walk around, see people that you know, talk to the vendors that you go to each and every year and catch up. It just feels really great to be out here," said Kylie Peck, the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce CEO.

"I think it's wonderful. I just hope people will listen to what was said about wearing masks, distancing six feet apart, because that's going to get our city back in shape where it should be," Watertown resident David Liscomb added.

If all goes according to plan, the market will be open each Wednesday until October.