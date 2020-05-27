AVALON PARK, Fla. -- Two deputies fatally shot a 42-year-old woman who pointed a handgun at the officers Tuesday afternoon in the east Orange County community of Avalon Park, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.

Mina said officers responded to a battery call at roughly 4:30 p.m. at a home on Fountain Coin Loop.

A man told deputies he was struck by a woman because of an earlier disturbance with his 16-year-old daughter.

“When our deputies went to confront the suspect at her house, she came out of the house with a firearm, pointed it our deputies,” Mina said. “We had two deputies who opened fire on the suspect, because they were in fear for their lives.”

#BREAKING: @OrangeCoSheriff deputies on scene of a deputy involved shooting that left a 42-year-old woman dead. The Sheriff's Office says the woman raised a gun and pointed it at deputies, which led them to fire shots.

The deputies tried to help her after the shooting. She was rushed to an unidentified hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Mina said.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will also investigate.

The officers’ names were not released.