KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are counting down to the first attempt at launching a crewed spaceflight from U.S. soil to the International Space Station in nearly a decade.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Demo-2 launch is set for 4:33 p.m. EDT.

Weather may be a problem for the launch. The weather forecast for the afternoon has a 50 percent chance of violating the weather constraints.

To make matters worse, the trajectory of the rocket could be impacted by Tropical Storm Bertha, which formed off the South Carolina coast this morning and has already made landfall.

Follow our crews around Florida's Space Coast for the latest updates on the weather, launch news, and on traffic and crowds at viewing areas.

Live Updates From Spectrum News Reporters