CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two longtime Charlotte businesses are permanently closing.



Charlotte's oldest movie theater, Regal Manor Twin, announced last week it would close. In a statement, Eastern Federal and Regal Cinemas, which owns the theater, didn't say why.



Additionally, over the weekend, Charlotte's oldest yoga studio, Iyengar Yoga Studio, announced its closure. The owner says social distancing and extensive cleaning for yoga would be too tough.​



Jay Morong, who is the program director at the Charlotte Film Society and who used to work at the Manor Theater, says the closures are a reminder of the impact COVID-19 is having on businesses.



“It's important for us to think about the people in our community who own businesses that are trying to provide something to us and what can we do to give back to them,” Morong said.



Pilates Body Shaping will continue inside the building where the yoga studio was located.



The Iyengar owner says she'll continue to do virtual classes.