WORCESTER - As part of the state's Phase 1 re-opening plan, construction projects are able to resume.

In Worcester, construction of Polar Park --- the highly-anticipated stadium for the AAA-affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the soon-to-be Worcester Red Sox -- has picked up after about seven weeks of delays.

Already on a tight timeline, the City isn't sure yet how these delays will affect the overall timeline of Polar Park's opening.

City Manager Ed Augustus said, "We're still evaluating what the consequences of taking seven weeks off for construction were. I don't know for sure that we're going to be able to meet that deadline but we are hoping that we will and was still trying to figure out how we can make that deadline. But like everything else that comes your way have to deal with it, you have to figure out a way to compensate for some of the impacts and that's what we're doing."

Augustus said he doesn't expect the City to give any penalties if the park isn't complete on time. The opening date of Polar Park is slated for April 2021. As of now, no change to that date has been made.