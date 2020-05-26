TEXAS -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday announced additional businesses and services will be permitted to open soon as part of Phase 2 of plans to reopen the state’s economy.

What You Need To Know

Mall food court dining areas are permitted to reopen immediately. The state is encouraging those food courts put social distancing measures in place including limiting tables to six people, maintaining six feet of distance between diners, cleaning and disinfecting tables between uses, and ensuring condiments and other items are not left on tables between uses.

Driver education programs can resume immediately.

Beginning Friday, May 29, Texas water parks can reopen. However, they will be limited to 25 percent of occupancy. In addition, if a water park features a video arcade, it must remain closed.

Starting Sunday, May 31, adult recreational sports programs may resume, but games and other competitions may not resume until June 15.