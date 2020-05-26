TEXAS – As portions of the U.S. economy continue to reopen, businesses have been announcing changes to their operations to help stop the coronavirus spread and theme parks are no exception.

What You Need To Know

Unknown when Texas locations will reopen



When they do, customers and staff will wear masks



Other health measures are also being implemented

Six Flags operates three theme parks in Texas, Six Flags Over Texas, Fiesta Texas, and Hurricane Harbor Splashtown. As of now, no announcements have been made about when the Texas locations will reopen but according to a recent announcement from the company, they are getting ready.

When locations reopen, guests over the age of two and all employees will be asked to wear masks while they are in the park. They will make some exceptions on a case-by-case basis but customers that don’t bring a mask will be asked to buy one from the park before they’ll be allowed to enter.

Customers will also have their temperatures screened using a thermal imaging system and will have their bags checked using a new touchless system.

We’ve been working hard to create a safe experience for everyone as we prepare to reopen. Here’s what you need to know about our NEW safety measures. pic.twitter.com/aKJkQHElKW — Six Flags (@SixFlags) May 26, 2020

Once inside the park, guests will find social distancing markers on the ground similar to the ones now used at many stores across the nation.

There will be empty rows on rides to help with distancing and customers will be able to order and pay for food on their phones.

One Six Flags location, Frontier City in Oklahoma, is set to have a limited reopening in June for members and season pass holders before expanding to more customers.