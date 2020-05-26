RALEIGH, N.C. -- A new collaboration is giving a boost to chefs across the country.

Helena Price Hambrecht, a New Bern native and N.C. State graduate, is now the co-owner of Haus. It's the first direct to consumer liquor company in the country.

With e-commerce and alcohol sales up during the pandemic, the company has exploded. Price Hambrecht and her husband, who is also a co-owner, decided to share the wealth. The company has partnered with 13 chefs across the country to create custom aperitifs with the money goes directly to the chef’s business each week.

Ashley Christensen has served as a role model for Price Hambrecht, so she wanted to do everything she could to help out.

“To take those transactions and give them directly to the restaurant has made a massive impact on their ability to stay open,” Price Hambrecht said. “They are able to pay their staff. They are able to pay bills. They are able to pay for on-going maintenance at a the restaurants they can’t even use right now. It’s just been a lifeline.”

“Even though we are not in service or bringing in any income in, we also have our basic utilities that need to be paid at a time like this, so it was tremendously uplifting, inspiring, and comforting to us to be the beneficiaries of such a wonderful project at a time like this,” chef and restaurant owner Ashley Christensen said. She's one of the chefs taking part in the project.

For more information on ordering, click here.