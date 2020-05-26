NATIONWIDE -- As states have begun the process of reopening their economies and more businesses are opening their doors, people are getting back to work.

While that’s good news, for many people travel is an essential part of the job. Even if it’s not for you, you might be considering a vacation or a trip out of state to visit friends or family.

While the economy is reopening, the coronavirus pandemic is most certainly not over. So just how much of a risk would you be taking by flying?

First of all, the bad news. You absolutely will put yourself at greater risk of contracting the novel coronavirus by flying. The Centers for Disease Control warns that flying necessitates you spend time in security lines and airport terminals, likely putting you in greater contact with people than would occur otherwise.

Secondly, the CDC states, social distancing is difficult on an airplane, and on a crowded flight it might not be possible to maintain six feet of distance from other passengers, and that close proximity may be in place for several hours.

The CDC does state that because of how air is circulated and filtered on an airplane, germs and viruses do not spread easily.

If you’re intent on flying, the CDC recommends wearing a cloth face mask at all times. Before traveling, do some research and determine if the novel coronavirus is spreading in the places you intend to visit.

Do not travel by air or any other means if you are sick or if you have been around someone who is sick. Continue to wash your hands frequently and maintain six feet of distance from other people as much as possible.

Of course airports and airlines have put safeguards in place. At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport some gates remain closed as they are disinfected and some concessions are closed or operating under limited hours.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is open and operating normally. AUS will continue to coordinate with our partners regarding #COVID19 and make any adjustments as needed, pending further guidance.

The Austin airport has placed hand sanitizer in high-traffic areas, is routinely disinfecting “high-touch” areas such as kiosks, podiums and door handles, and is disinfecting vehicles and staggering staff, among other safety measures.

Delta Air Lines is blocking select seats across all cabins on all aircraft and capping seating at 50 percent in first class and 60 percent in other areas.

The airline is additionally requiring employees and passengers wear face masks from check-in through the duration of all flights.