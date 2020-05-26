TAMPA, Fla. — President Donald Trump is threatening to pull the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina.

And Florida Republicans are saying come on down.

The President threatened Monday to pull the convention from North Carolina if the state’s Democratic governor doesn’t immediately sign off on allowing a full-capacity gathering in August despite the ongoing pandemic.

The convention is scheduled to take place in Charlotte at the end of August.

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper moved the state into a second reopening phase by loosening restrictions on hair salons, barbers and restaurants. But he said the state must move cautiously, and he kept indoor entertainment venues, gyms and bars closed.

If the RNC can’t be held in Charlotte at full capacity, @realDonaldTrump would like to move it elsewhere. @FloridaGOP says they’d welcome the RNC and host a safe and secure event. Could we have a repeat of 2012 in Tampa? @BobBuckhorn spoke to @scontorno about that: @BN9 https://t.co/yZ8zPIO07h — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) May 26, 2020

“Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed... full attendance in the Arena,” President Trump tweeted Monday.

He added that Republicans “must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced...to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”

Pre-pandemic, the GOP had estimated 50,000 would come to Charlotte for the convention.

Cooper’s office responded that state officials are working with the GOP on convention decisions.

“State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte,” Cooper spokeswoman Dory MacMillan said in an email. “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety."

Vice President Mike Pence said that convention planning takes months and suggested a state that’s loosened more restrictions could host. He praised reopenings in Texas, Florida and Georgia.

Calling President Trump’s remarks “a very reasonable request,” Pence said “having a sense now is absolutely essential because of the immense preparations that are involved, and we look forward to working with Governor Cooper, getting a swift response and, if needs be, if needs be, moving the national convention to a state that is farther along on reopening and can say with confidence that we can gather there.”

The Florida GOP jumped into action Monday, tweeting the Republican Party of Florida would welcome the opportunity to host the convention.

The last time the RNC was held in Florida was the 2012 event at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, however, in remarks to the Tampa Bay Times, said there just would not be enough time to make that happen nor would it be a good idea healthwise.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.