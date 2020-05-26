AUSTIN, Texas – As more businesses start to reopen and slowly resume normal operations, many employees are also trying to get back to a sense of normalcy.

What You Need To Know

Staff are excited to go back to work



Grateful for community support

That includes Quan Cheames, a self-proclaimed comic book nerd who works at Austin Books & Comics.

"I have over 1,182 titles and that's still counting," said Cheames. "I'm only 22, so I don't see myself not buying comics."

Cheames, who has worked at the store for the last two years, says he started out his collection with about a dozen comic books as a kid. His first comic book— a copy of Ultimate Spiderman— was a prize for an essay contest in sixth grade.

"My work actually inspires me to be who I am really," Cheames said. "So there's not much difference when I leave the sanctity of my room or when I go to work, same person."

&nbsp;

Like many businesses, COVID-19 forced Austin Books & Comics to shift operations and switch to curbside pickup for the past several weeks.

Store manager Ty Denton explains it’s been a hectic time for small businesses but he’s grateful for the community support the store has been getting.

“We've been here since 1977— most people will defend us and buy as much as they can to help us out, so that's really nice," said Denton.

Now that they're slowly opening back up, Cheames and the other staff can go back to sharing what they love with customers.

"I'm passionate about this, so time goes by fast when I'm helping customers," he said. "I come here and I'm welcomed, you know I'm treated with respect. I get to talk to them about all this nerdy stuff that I probably can't talk about at home."