TEXAS – As people continue to look for forms of entertainment that allow them to have some fun while staying distant because of the pandemic, many keep coming back to drive-in movie theaters as a favorite.
Drive-in movies have been around in some form for almost as long as movies have existed but they weren’t patented until 1933, according to the New York Film Academy.
The first drive-in was located in New Jersey but before long, approximately 4,000 of them could be found in the U.S. at their height.
While their numbers have declined drastically in recent decades, there are still several remaining drive-in theaters in our area.
Austin-Area
- Locations in Round Rock and Austin
- Tickets must be purchased in advance
- During pandemic, patrons aren’t allowed to leave cars unless going to restroom
- Movies range from horrors to classics to kids' films
- Located in Hutto
- Bathrooms are currently closed
- Patrons must stay in vehicles for duration of movie
- Movies range from horrors and classics, to kids' films
- Located in Buda
- Patrons can sit in car or place lawn chairs directly outside of car
- Restrooms are open
- Movies range from horrors and classics, to kids' films
San Antonio-Area
Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre
- Located in New Braunfels
- Limited concessions are being served
- Restrooms are open at a reduced capacity
- Movies range from horrors and classics, to kids' films
- Locations in Kyle, Schertz, and San Marcos
- Bathrooms are open, social distancing markers are in place
- Guests are allowed to sit in lawn chairs outside cars
- Movies range from horrors and classics, to kids' films