TEXAS – As people continue to look for forms of entertainment that allow them to have some fun while staying distant because of the pandemic, many keep coming back to drive-in movie theaters as a favorite.

Drive-in movies have been around in some form for almost as long as movies have existed but they weren’t patented until 1933, according to the New York Film Academy.

The first drive-in was located in New Jersey but before long, approximately 4,000 of them could be found in the U.S. at their height.

While their numbers have declined drastically in recent decades, there are still several remaining drive-in theaters in our area.

Austin-Area

Blue Starlite Drive-In

Locations in Round Rock and Austin

Tickets must be purchased in advance

During pandemic, patrons aren’t allowed to leave cars unless going to restroom

Movies range from horrors to classics to kids' films

The Globe Drive-In

Located in Hutto

Bathrooms are currently closed

Patrons must stay in vehicles for duration of movie

Movies range from horrors and classics, to kids' films

Doc’s Drive-In Theatre

Located in Buda

Patrons can sit in car or place lawn chairs directly outside of car

Restrooms are open

Movies range from horrors and classics, to kids' films

San Antonio-Area

Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre

Located in New Braunfels

Limited concessions are being served

Restrooms are open at a reduced capacity

Movies range from horrors and classics, to kids' films

EVO Drive-In