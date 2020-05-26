ORLANDO, Fla. – Chick-fil-A has a special offer for Central Florida theme park employees.

​​On May 27, Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld employees can get a free meal at select locations in the area.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. they can get a free 8-count Breaded Chicken Nugget entrée, according to a Facebook post by the Lake Buena Vista Chick-Fil-A. To get the free meal, theme park employees will need to show their work IDs.

The offer will be available at six Chick-fil-A restaurants:

7333 W. Sand Lake Road, Orlando (Dr. Phillips)

13448 State Road 535, Orlando (Lake Buena Vista)

6050 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee (Celebration)

7891 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee (Black Lake)

4752 S Kirkman Road, Orlando (Kirkman and Conroy)

644 US Highway 27, Clermont (Four Corners)

The theme parks, which have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, are taking steps toward reopening. Universal, last week, announced it would reopen its parks to the public on June 5.

As of right now, Disney World and SeaWorld have not announced reopening dates.