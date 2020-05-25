SAN ANTONIO -- Jose Luis Sanchez is a retired United States Marine, and he’s preparing to go to war via the Murph Workout.

What You Need To Know

Marine Jose Luis Sanchez lost a leg in Afghanistan



Following a dark period, he founded the nonprofit gym Rise Above Hardship



Gym offers discounted rates for veterans



Gym also provides mentorship to young men in the juvenile justice system

“It’s going to be a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and then a one-mile run,” Sanchez says to the participants.

Sanchez held this workout, which honors the veterans who lost their lives in combat, at his nonprofit gym Rise Above Hardship, or RAH. He was draped in a camouflage vest and had a rifle strapped to him.

“Thirty pounds of gear,” Sanchez said, catching his breath. “A normal day, an easy day.”

Sanchez graduated from Memorial High school on San Antonio’s West Side, where 94 percent of students are underprivileged.

Jose Luis Sanchez appears in this image from May 2020. (Jose Arredondo/Spectrum News)

“I was the [expletive] that would be in and out of trouble; that’s why I joined the Marine Corps,” Sanchez said during his run.

Sanchez became a staff sergeant, but his career was cut short when he stepped on an explosive device in Afghanistan that cost him his left leg.

“I hated the world. I was anti-world, anti-military. I was anti-people, I was anti everything,” Sanchez said.

He realized he could impact people in his community by sharing his story and offering a fitness space with discounted rates for veterans.

“That’s what keeps us going, it keeps us going every day through the thick and thin, knowing that we change one world. We change one mind, we are changing one person — one day at a time,” Sanchez says.

The gym offers free mentorship to young men in the juvenile justice system, because Sanchez believes that like him, they can rise above hardships.

“It’s a unity. It’s a community. It’s a world. It’s like a moving organism. We all have a function,” Sanchez says. “We all adapt as one. We all move as one and together we are unstoppable.”

Jose Luis Sanchez appears in this image from May 2020. (Jose Arredondo/Spectrum News)