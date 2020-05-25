DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's been a busy holiday weekend in Volusia County, as crowds flooded the beaches. It kept officials across Daytona Beach on their toes.

Crowds swarmed the beach in Daytona , blocking parts of A1A Saturday. Volusia Sheriff’s Office helicopters captured video of people hanging out of their cars with wads of cash in their hands, seemingly filming a music video. ​

“Young people who are not from here, who are visiting here, made mad decisions, including stopping the road and making a video that they shouldn't have made,” said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.

This gave police a lot to deal with, a sudden change from the calm they've seen over the past few months.

“Everything is closed around the state of Florida, Disney, Universal, a lot of other attractions, everything is closed, Daytona Beach is open, the beach is open, everybody came here," said Chief Craig Capri of the Daytona Beach Police Department.

While police say the crowds were under control and mostly compliant, things did take a violent turn when two people were shot and several others were hit by shrapnel, according to police.

“I am concerned about the lens of my residents and the fear that they went away with from this weekend, and so we want to do all that we can to make sure that we are handling such events and situations,” said Mayor Henry.

Off the streets and on the sand, things were crowded as well, keeping beach safety on high alert.

Very few people left on Daytona Beach now that the rain is getting heavier! Beach Safety day they rescued 560 people out of the water since Thursday ⁦@MyNews13⁩ pic.twitter.com/DxcVGogvp1 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) May 25, 2020

“We had very large crowds down here on the beach, we rescued about 560 people out of the water since Thursday when our crowds started trickling in,” said Captain Tamra Malphurs of Volusia County Beach Safety.

While crowds died down on Monday due to constant rain, officials hope this won’t happen again later on this summer.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic, I want to remind people that. We are still dealing with this COVID-19, so we’ve got to take that into consideration also,” said Chief Capri.

The mayor said there have been discussions over social media about another block party in Daytona the weekend of June 6. He said he is aware of it and is reaching out to the promoters to put a stop to it. He claims police are aware of it as well.